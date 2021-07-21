3 Zodiac signs likely to receive pending payments today; Read daily horoscope of Taurus, Gemini & more

Have a look at the daily horoscope of Taurus, Gemini and Sagittarius for July 21, 2021. Know what is on the cards for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people may be given additional responsibility in the workplace which will increase the load on them. Pending payments and arrears are likely to be cleared so the inflow of money will be in large amounts. You may get attracted to purchasing a few electronics items to enhance your experience of music or similar things. Your spendthrift tendencies and other habits may make your partner upset. You must be attentive to everybody’s wishes and needs at home.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people are likely to receive pending payments or a reward on the professional front. You may feel stretched between personal and professional responsibilities. There will be just too much to do. You may remain distraught and irritated because of too many expectations of your time and energy. Keep an eye on your rivals as they may try to beat you down. You need to be regular with your exercise schedule else your health might take a beating. Your interaction with your spouse will be a matter of fact without any charm.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people may have to deal with unpleasant situations and people at home and also at work. People will either not cooperate or do things in a clumsy manner as a result of which you will have to do it all over again. Work will be satisfying even if doing it remains a chaotic experience. Pending payments or arrears are likely to be paid which will take care of your financial crunch for a short while.

