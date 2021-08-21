3 Zodiac signs likely to remain slow and lack energy today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Know the daily astrology prediction of zodiac signs Taurus, Gemini and Scorpio to know what the stars have in store for them today.

Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below. Read on to know the astrology prediction of Taurus, Gemini and Scorpio for August 21, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will try to go beyond their current reach on the work front. You will be in an ambitious frame and will try to connect with people who are higher in their rank and authority. However, physical discomfort and lack of energy will be a big source of problems in the way of meeting your goals. You need to adopt the rule of moderation while indulging in food and drinks. You appear vulnerable to taking out your frustration on your spouse and hurting her emotionally.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will continue to struggle on the health front. You may have to cope with a headache, stomach-related discomfort and body pain. Rather than working on your poor habits and erratic lifestyle, you may resort to completely wasteful and unproductive ideas to resolve your problems. Your work setting will be exacting and you may not have the energy to cope with it. Interview situations are likely to remain tricky. If you undertake a journey, you must pack your medicines and other stuff carefully.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people are likely to remain slow and laid back in their approach. Even if the deadlines of different assignments are hanging on your head, you may not feel the force to complete your work. Advice given by a father figure will prove immensely helpful in taking your projects further. There will be love and harmony among family members. Long due payments and a loaned amount may finally be made or returned.

