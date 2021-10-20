3 Zodiac signs likely to remain stressed today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Taurus, Capricorn and Pisces sign people are likely to deal with stress and tension today. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

This is your daily horoscope for October 20, 2021, as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish to know what the stars have in store for you.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will have to cope with a few problems today. You may remain worried over something today. You may have to shoulder a financial emergency and set out on a journey in a jiffy. You need to respect your partner’s feelings to keep harmony intact in your marital life. Things will remain normal on the work front. Keep your anger and stress under control. Take care of your health as a headache is possible.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people will face some problems in the workplace. A conflict is between you and your life partner or you may get worried about his/her health. This will be a day of hard work for students. Control the harshness of your speech today. Take care of your health as a headache may bother you. Keep yourself away from unnecessary matters else stress may increase. Your expenses are set to remain high.

Pisces today’s horoscope

Pisces sign people will receive the support of their family members. Your offspring’s contribution will strengthen your financial standing. There will be possibilities of an increase in your comforts. You shall make gains in business deals. A task may remain incomplete which might keep you slightly disappointed. There will be positive developments in matters of the heart. If there were any health issues, there will be signs of relief.

