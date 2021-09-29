3 Zodiac signs likely to start a new project today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

3 Zodiac signs are likely to start something new today. They are in for a novel experience today. Know the daily astrology prediction of zodiac signs Taurus, Sagittarius and Aquarius to know what the stars have in store for them.

Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below. Read on to know daily astrology predictions of Taurus, Sagittarius and Aquarius as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish for September 29, 2021.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people are likely to make gains on account of earlier made investments or the jumps in the share market. You may consult your spouse before finalizing something. Her/his advice will prove useful in making the final decision. A new money generating activity is likely to start which will be immensely profitable for you. You are likely to feel weak, so take precautions. Control your spending.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will have a pleasant day. Their work will bring in expected results and rewards. Business people will be in a valorous form. They are likely to cross all obstacles and get what they want. A new assignment is likely to start. There will be a loving and peaceful environment at home. Your needs will be looked after well. If you appear in an exam, you are likely to do very well.

Aquarius today’s horoscope

Aquarius sign people will have an easy and relaxed day at work. Your work will come through easily without any significant hurdles. This will be a day of beginnings as either a project planned by you or assigned by your superiors may get into action. Your financial standing is likely to become excellent in the near future. There will be love and harmony among family members.

