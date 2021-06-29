  1. Home
3 Zodiac signs likely to succeed in all tasks today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Have a look at what the stars have in store today for Gemini, Sagittarius and Aquarius. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for June 29, 2021.
51702 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 10:55 pm
It is a lucky day for zodiac signs Gemini, Sagittarius and Aquarius today. It will be a day of achievement for them and they will get positive results. Check out what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs for June 29, 2021.

 

Here’s what is on the cards today for Gemini, Sagittarius and Aquarius as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Gemini today's horoscope

Gemini sign people will succeed in all their tasks on account of a positive stroke of luck. You may manage to find a solution to a work-related problem. You may spend time on matters related to your offspring. A journey undertaken today will prove beneficial. You will make monetary gains and strengthen your financial standing. Take care of your health. Your familial life will go on as usual. 

Sagittarius today's horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will enjoy good health and fitness levels. You will get positive results today. Your comforts are set to increase today. You will get desired results in the workplace. Your sibling’s support will prove beneficial. There will be chances of making gains. You will be drawn towards religious knowledge and rituals and may also spend money on them. 

Aquarius today's horoscope

Aquarius sign people will make monetary gains and achieve success in their work. You shall make solid gains in the workplace. Your family members and life partner will support you adequately. Things will remain favourable on the financial front. Your health will remain good. This will be a good time for students. You may set out on an official trip.

 

Credits :Pinkvilla, Pixabay

