3 Zodiac signs likely to take a short journey today; Read your daily horoscope to know more

Aries

Aries sign people might remain occupied meeting the deadlines and the demand for mastering something new. You may not get any rest over the weekend as the workload will be immense. You may also feel in double mind while taking some important decisions. Exercise restraint over your speech and be mindful especially, while responding to sensitive issues. There will be an inflow of money. You may undertake a short distance journey for networking purposes.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to gain a prestigious rank or an appointment such as becoming a member of an important committee. You will earn prestige as well as honour in the eyes of the people in your circle and otherwise. A father-like figure will give you an important piece of advice. Do not waste your time in frivolous talks as they may lead to an altercation. You may undertake a short distance journey to meet a relative or a friend.

Leo

Leo sign people might suffer because of paying too much attention to gossip and rumour currently in circulation in their workplace. There will be some health issues too. As a result, you may not have the physical and emotional energy to take on the world. Exercise restraint over your speech as you may hurt your sister or parents by your rude words and conduct. You may undertake a short distance journey.

