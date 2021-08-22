3 Zodiac signs to maintain familial harmony in the coming week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more

Financial gains, the beginning of new money yielding activities and familial harmony are the dominant themes this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Check out your weekly horoscope to find out what the stars have in store for you all throughout the upcoming week from August 22 to August 28.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to make gains on account of an earlier made investment. The week shall add a new source of income to your list. Things and conditions will remain favourable on the work front. An official trip may suddenly get planned and executed during the middle of the week which may also demand some serious expenses. Students will make some solid gains this week. Your familial life will remain pleasant. The end of the week will demand a strict restraint over your speech.

Leo

Leo sign people will get auspicious results in the workplace. A business deal may fall in your kitty this week. Your familial life will remain very pleasant. The middle of the week may bring some health issues and unnecessary expenses. You will take more than usual interest in religious rituals. There will be chances of making monetary gains. Do not get into any kind of heated discussion or debate with your senior officers. You shall make gains on account of your offspring.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have a pleasant familial life. Their financial standing will keep on improving. You will do all your work with a high level of sincerity and also achieve success. Your bond with your life partner will get stronger. A difference of opinion may crop up between you and your offspring. There will be running around to do in order to keep your business deals going on. Take care of your health as muscular pain may hit you hard.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (23 to 29 August): Pisces, Virgo, Taurus; Check out what's in store for the upcoming week