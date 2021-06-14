3 Zodiac signs most compatible with Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber belongs to the zodiac sign Sagittarius which makes her a fire sign. Let us see what are zodiac signs most compatible with Hailey Bieber.

The famous American model and the wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, is known for her effortless styling game and her charming personality. Hailey Bieber, born on November 22, 1996, belongs to the free spirited fire sign, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius zodiac sign is known for its free spirited, independent, fierce, bold, confident and adventurous nature. They love travelling and exploring the world, socialising and being sassy as always. So, here are 3 zodiac signs that are the most compatible with Hailey Bieber.

Aries

These signs are both dominant, bold, adventurous and confident. They can rule the world if paired together and accomplish great things. Their love for independence will give each other a mutual understanding of their relationship and keep them together. They can be great as lovers and both make a great pair of a couple as a team.

Leo

They both are fixed fire signs which means both have similar personality traits to their liking. They both will succeed in a relationship, keeping the same level of passion and intensity alive. They are overly caring, generous, honest and loyal which they require for a relationship to work.

Aquarius

Aquarians are hard to comprehend as they usually take time to open up. But a fellow Sagi is just what an Aquarian needs in their life. Sagi is the only zodiac sign that can fully understand the complexity of an Aquarian and get along well. They’re both commitment-phobic and value their personal space way too much. With a mutual understanding between the two, this relationship can thrive and succeed for a long term commitment.

