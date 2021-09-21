3 Zodiac signs one shouldn’t trust easily

We all need someone who can act as a chest full of our secrets. From our new crushes to the sob stories, we definitely need someone who can listen to it all, that too without judging. However, it’s a no-brainer that we should stay mindful of who we are putting our trust into. After all, not everyone can be a good secret keeper.

Here are three zodiac signs that one shouldn’t put their trust into easily, according to astrology.

Pisces

These are an intelligent lot. They know when and how they can get their work done. They make for good friends; however, it is not always a good idea to trust a Pisces. The reason? If the time comes, they won’t mind spilling the beans. Most of the time, a Pisces is self-obsessed, and if need be, s/he won’t mind choosing themselves over anyone else. So, the next time you are trusting a Pisces with something, you can expect anything out of the blue.

Sagittarius

These are fun-loving and enthusiastic people. Their pleasure and fun, most of the time, remains their priority. If they are having a good time with you, all is well, but if and when, things turn sour between you all, you shouldn’t expect they will maintain your trust. Doing good, and in return, getting good, is often their mantra.

Leo

Not to mention, Leos are easy going and cheerful people. They are good friends, and are keepers. They don’t believe in breaking someone’s trust, until it comes at the cost of their dignity, and/or their family’s. So, it's better you be mindful of what you are trusting Leo with.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

