3 Zodiac signs’ pending payments to get cleared today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people may be given additional responsibilities at work whereas you may have put in an application to take a leave. There will be some confusion about a pending payment but things will get sorted out soon. You may get instigated by a friend to invest money in a wrong plan or to buy a luxury item for which you might regret later. Some of you may feel ill or develop body ache during lunchtime.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will come across as very helpful and reliable colleagues and workers. Somebody else’s responsibility may be shifted over to you with an instruction to address the long-pending issue immediately and resolve it. You will do very well in fulfilling your responsibilities and meeting others’ expectations. People who were holding your payments will release them on their own. You are advised to follow a strict diet and exercise regime.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people will make efforts to uplift a small business venture by hitting the right target. You will surely succeed in your efforts. Your positive approach and pleasant personality will attract the right clientele. Pending payments or arrears are likely to be paid today which will enable you to gain financial stability and freedom from anxiety in the near future. Your younger brother is likely to give you a pleasant surprise.

