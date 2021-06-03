3 Zodiac signs to remain caught up with work today; Read daily horoscope of Cancer, Libra & more

Check out what is on the cards for Cancer, Libra and Sagittarius today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for June 3, 2021.

3 Zodiac signs Cancer, Libra and Sagittarius are likely to remain stressed and busy with meeting professional deadlines today. Check out today’s horoscope of Cancer, Libra and Sagittarius for June 3, 2021.

Have a look at what the stars have in store for Cancer, Libra and Sagittarius today as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Cancer today’s horoscope

Cancer sign people might remain busy in formulating a special project and working out its details. You will work very efficiently and show good results. Your confidence will earn you accolades for sure. The day appears promising for making unexpected monetary gains. You will get good options if you plan to invest your money in a property. Spending time with your spouse and making up for the lost time in the last few weeks is possible in the evening. This is not a good day to undertake a long journey by road.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will remain busy with the professional deadlines and goals. Your intelligence and decision-making ability will be at its best so you will work efficiently and achieve your goals. There will be an inflow of money from various sources. The second half of the day will be relaxed and free from work-related stress. Some of you are likely to enjoy a good nap. Some of you may hold discussions about starting a new venture with experienced people. You will feel absolutely fit and energetic today. This will be a productive day for students.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will largely remain busy with their work as there will be a pressure to bring several projects to a closure today. Your efficiency in meeting the deadlines is likely to draw accolades as well as rewards in terms of a raise. You may spend a relaxed evening at home basking in the glory of your achievements and the comfort of family’s love. You will have a sense of accomplishment and gratification with your life.

