3 Zodiac signs who are extremely sensitive

Some people seem to have a heart of steel. They do not feel bad about anything and are sporting enough to take everything in their stride. On the other hand, there are some people who are extremely sensitive and insecure. They are most likely to suffer from self-esteem issues and take offence at every little thing that is said to them. They are under-confident and are likely to frequently question their self-worth.

According to astrology, there are 3 zodiac signs who are sensitive enough to easily feel hurt or insulted at every other remark. Have a look at these zodiac signs below.

Cancer

Cancerians are extremely sensitive. They have a tendency to feel bad about everything that is said to them, even if it is not even close to being an insult. They tend to feel a lot of emotions and go through a lot of feelings that are more extreme than what most people feel.

Scorpio

Scorpios are usually quiet and observant. Since they mostly keep to themselves, they are very sensitive and do feel a lot of things, regardless of what they may show. Scorpios do feel bad and tend to easily get offended.

Aquarius

Aquarians, feel as if everyone is against them. They are extremely sensitive and touchy when it comes to taking any criticism that may come their way. They tend to easily feel hurt and offended and are likely to give an equally rude reply.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Productivity is on the cards for 3 zodiac signs; Read the daily horoscope to know more