3 Zodiac signs who are likely to get promoted this week; Read your Weekly horoscope to find out more

Aries, Cancer and Leo can expect a week of excellent results on the work front. They are most likely to experience a promotion or get promoted to a higher rank for this week from April 12 to 18. Read your weekly horoscope to find out more.

Find out what the stars have in store for you for this week from April 12 to April 18 as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Zodiac signs Aries, Cancer and Leo have favourable stars on the work front and might get promoted to a higher post at work.

Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here and find out more about the upcoming week.

Aries

Aries sign people will experience a sharp rise in their rank and reputation on the professional front. If you were facing a few obstacles in the workplace, they will all get erased. Business people are likely to make solid gains. Your health will improve very suddenly as the cumulative effect of your efforts will become visible. Your familial and marital relationships will remain pleasant and satisfying. Those who are willing to tie the know may receive some excellent proposals. Monetary gains are for sure indicated and the bliss of an offspring.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to secure grand success if they have been making efforts to get hold of a new job. Those who are in a job are likely to be promoted to a higher post. There will be a substantial rise in your comforts and pleasures. You may plan to purchase a new apartment or a vehicle. The middle of the week may bring some problems in the life of your offspring. The end of the week may bring the situations of heightened expenses. You must take care of your health.

Leo

Leo sign people will manage to resolve all the hurdles that have been coming in their way for a while. The salaried people are likely to be promoted to a higher post. You will resolve all your conflicts with your senior officers. Your rank and reputation will increase significantly because of your contribution to work. You may become arrogant and short-tempered so be cautious. You will be in favourable situations on several occasions for making monetary gains. Your health will remain good and there will be cheer and pleasure in familial ethos.

