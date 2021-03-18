3 Zodiac signs who are most likely to rebel against parents

These zodiac signs are a rebel without a cause and they take pride in it diligently. If you are wondering who these zodiac signs are then read more to find out.

Some people are born rebellious while others suffer silently or simply choose to ignore the bad side. Rebellious people normally go against the social norms and choose to follow their own path basis their judgement. This could lead to a troublesome life or a happy life wherein they are content and satisfied with their own decisions. You will find these kinds of people through all stages of life and sometimes it is difficult to recognize a rebellious child.

We are here to talk about 3 zodiac signs who are the most rebellious and are likely to rebel against parents in their teenage years. These zodiac signs have been the most rebellious as teenagers and grow old with a unique perspective that does not abide by society’s rules so to say. Hence, we look to the stars to find out which are the most rebellious zodiac signs.

Aries

Being a fire sign, Aries are born rebellious without a cause. They rarely agree to what others have to say and make their own decision. This zodiac sign does not like to bend for anyone and they often make their own rules. Hence, an Aries kid will always go against their parent’s wish and make sure they do not regret it later by listening to someone else’s opinion.

Taurus

The bulls are known to be strong headed and full of opinions and ideas. They know they’re always right and even as a child, they like to think of themselves as superior to others. Taureans are stubborn and rebellious which makes a deadly combination. They can be argumentative and will only do as they please.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign does not know how to live in harmony when thrown into a pool of people. Always going against their parents, they like to believe there’s something better waiting for them at the end basis their own decision and hard work.

