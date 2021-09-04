3 Zodiac signs who are painfully shy

There are some people who don’t have trouble speaking their mind and I am land state forward and delete. They don’t care about other people's opinions and only think of what they want for themselves. On the other hand, there are people who are always dealing with the fear of being judged. They are shy, awkward, introverted and self-conscious.

According to astrology, there are 3 zodiac signs that are painfully shy and being bold or aggressive doesn’t come naturally to them. Have a look at these zodiac signs below.

Cancer

Cancerians are not very outspoken. They take time in opening up and might come across as weird or aloof. They are introverted and shy and thus face trouble in making friends and forming long-lasting connections.

Scorpio

It is no secret that Scorpios are one of the most mysterious of all zodiac signs. They are termed as mysterious because they feel shy to say what’s on their minds and keep their opinions to themselves. They like to observe people instead of blabbering all day long.

Pisces

Pisces-born people live in their own world. Since they have a unique perspective of looking at things, they don’t easily gel with people and like to keep to themselves. They feel awkward in sharing their feelings with others and are reserved and quiet.

