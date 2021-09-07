3 Zodiac signs who cannot confess their love for someone easily

Some people think it to be a cakewalk when it comes to confessing their feelings towards someone. They don’t feel shy or awkward and believe in saying what’s on their mind. On the other hand, there are people who think twice before verbalising their feelings, especially when it comes to feelings of love. They have a hard time confessing their love.

According to astrology, there are 3 such zodiac signs who feel anxious and uncomfortable in expressing their feelings and would any day prefer keeping them to themselves instead of being vocal about them!

Scorpio

Scorpios are not very expressive. They have a hard time verbalising their emotions and thus, might often come across as cold and heartless. When it comes to confessing their love, Scorpios expect the person to know what’s in their heart by their gestures instead of being direct.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are not the kind to be lovey-dovey with someone! They are not too comfortable in showing their affection to someone no matter how deeply they love them. They feel shy, conscious, and anxious when it comes to being romantic or expressive.

Pisces

Pisces-born people don’t believe in confessing their feelings and instead want it to be an understanding and connection that doesn’t require verbalising feelings. They are not the ones to propose to someone or be direct about their feelings.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

