3 Zodiac signs who have a phobia of falling in love

Some people dream of falling deeply in love with someone. They have a fantasy of a fairytale romance and wait their whole life to meet their special someone. When they do meet them, they don’t feel afraid to spend their whole life with them.

On the other hand, there are other people who have an inherent fear of falling in love. They feel afraid to be their most vulnerable self in front of someone and fear heartbreak. Astrologically speaking, there are 3 zodiac signs who have a sort of phobia of falling in love with someone.

Leo

People belonging to these zodiac signs are confident and self-assured individuals, but they are afraid of heartbreak. They don’t trust people fully and don’t wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to someone.

Virgo

Virgos are scared of falling in love. They have trust issues and feel that the other person might betray them or play with their feelings. They thus hold themselves back whenever they feel that they are developing a deep liking for someone.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known to be easygoing and adventurous, but when it comes to matters of the heart, they are scared, fearful and withdrawn. They don’t easily fall for people and keep their guard on.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

