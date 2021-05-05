3 Zodiac signs who have a sweet tooth

Some people love desserts a little more than others. They tend to have a soft corner for sweet dishes. Read on to know 3 such zodiac signs who have a sweet tooth.

Everyone loves desserts. Desserts are comforting, soul-satisfying and are great for every occasion, be it an anniversary party, a birthday party or just a monotonous day at work. Some delicious desserts include lemon tart, chocolate chip cookies, mud cake, brownies, pancakes, etc

According to astrology, the people belonging to some zodiac signs who tend to be a little too fond of desserts than other people. They have a sweet tooth and have no qualms in admitting it! So mentioned below are 3 such zodiac signs who love everything sweet and who cannot live without desserts.

Taurus

Taureans love all things opulent and luxurious and thus, they like desserts that have a variety of flavourings in them and that consist of different layers. They hate eating healthy and love pampering their tastebuds with things like chocolate, candies and cookies.

Cancer

Cancerians love all things sweet. Since Cancerians are homebound, they love things that make them feel homely and comforting. Desserts make them feel cosy and bring happiness and joy to them. They like gorging on pancakes, ice-creams and pies. For them, a dessert is what makes them feel at home.

Libra

Librans love aesthetics. In desserts too, they love the ones that are pleasing to the eye and that are nice to look at. They like fancy desserts that have a rich flavour profile. For them, eating desserts are a way of pampering and indulging themselves. One of the most favourite desserts of Librans include strawberry cheesecake.

