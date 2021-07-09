  1. Home
3 Zodiac signs who love to play cupid

Do you have a friend who is always trying to set you up? Here are 3 zodiac signs who love playing cupid and make the best matchmakers. So, you gotta trust them!
If you have a friend who is always setting you up with potential matches but you shrug it off not trusting their choice, stop. This friend might just be a skilled matchmaker who has an eye for a potential couple. Since they love playing cupid, they know what they are good at, which is matchmaking at its best!

These 3 zodiac signs are the matchmaker in your group and they love playing cupid simply for the thrill of it and also, they like to see ‘love’ grow. They want to look out for you and find you the best suitable match! Here are 3 zodiac signs who love to play cupid.

Libra

Libras are either dreaming of their own marriage or their friends. There is no middle ground for this zodiac sign as they love to see people connect and settled. It’s not just that, this zodiac sign also has an eye for a potential match. They’re good at choosing partners and the perfect couple.

Leo

While a Leo wouldn’t normally intervene in somebody else’s love life because they’re too busy minding their own business. What Leo loves is playing cupid for the thrill of it. They find it exciting to see a potential link up and two people connect because they recommended so. 

Virgo

Virgos are excellent matchmakers as they are perfectionists. They see the pros and cons of everything, including a potential match. They are critical and analytical, they will weigh all the consequences before setting someone up and if they are convinced, it’s a match!

