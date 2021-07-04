3 Zodiac signs who need to spend time with their spouses today; Read your daily horoscope to find out more

Check out what your horoscope says about your zodiac sign and what you need to look out for. Here’s what’s in store for you on this day, July 4, 2021, as per astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Cancer, Virgo and Scorpio sign people need to pay attention to their spouses as they may be feeling neglected and not looked after well. What do you need to look out for? Read your daily prediction to know.

Check out your horoscope for today as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish and see what the stars have in store for you on July 4, 2021.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may start something new and close an important project with a sense of accomplishment. This will not let any fury emerge on the work front. Your spouse may be harbouring some complaints against you. You are advised to listen to his/her ideas patiently and not respond in an impulsive manner. Do not postpone important things for tomorrow. You may step out to enjoy a luxurious dinner with your family members.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may find their work and life going haywire and out of their control. Your lethargy and procrastinating attitude may have contributed to this in a significant manner. As a result of this, the pile of work will be enormous. Your boss may give you advice on how to manage your time well. Spending time with your spouse may become challenging as the dissatisfaction with you may be building up. This is not a good day to be impulsive in any way.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people should go by their instincts and remain focussed on the present rather than worrying about everything that may go wrong. Some discontent may be building up in your lover’s or spouse’s mind as you have been largely selfish and self-centred in the recent past. Support of a colleague in finalizing an important professional project can be expected. A rival may do something that may bring gains to you. Exercise and meditation must be done.

