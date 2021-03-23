3 Zodiac signs who prefer village life over city life

Some people like the countryside and the rustic way of living while others prefer the urban lifestyle with all facilities and highrise buildings. Here are 3 zodiac signs who like the rural life better than urban chaos.

Living in big cities surrounded by concrete structures is something not all of us enjoy. While some are living to earn their daily wages and provide a livelihood for their families, others are simply living to enjoy the many pleasures and fun aspects of metro cities.

However, there are few who despite the odds would prefer to live in the countryside, enjoy the scenic views and soak in the beauty of nature. Here are 3 zodiac signs who would rather settle in a village than live in an urban city.

Cancer

This zodiac sign is all about mental peace, serenity and silence. They love spending time alone as much as they like socialising with their loved ones. At the end of the day, Cancerians wants to come back home only to find peace and quiet. A safe space where they can watch the stars amid nature and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Pisces

A highly emotional and sentimental Pisces will always find it difficult to fit in between a group of people. Surrounded by an endless number of people in urban cities, Pisces will never be content and satisfied. They like to be aloof, surrounded by nature, flowers, hills or scenic countryside to immerse their thoughts in and daydream about artistic scenarios.

Aquarius

Another nature lover, this zodiac sign would give up the city life to go live in the countryside any day. They love being surrounded by serene nature, wild animals and scenic views. Aquarians avoid human interaction as much as possible, hence, they would be happy and content in a village with less number of people around them and only nature to keep them occupied.

