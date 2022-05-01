3 Zodiac signs who pretend to care about other people

Some people simply pretend to need your friendship or something else. Caring is an action without expectation, but if they care to get something from you, it simply means that they want something in return and are unconcerned about your emotions. People who are judgmental can sometimes appear to care. If you did something that contradicted your family's beliefs, your aunt or uncle may be supportive to your face while harshly judging you behind your back.

Here are 3 zodiac signs who pretend to care about others but don't.

1. Aquarius

People who have strong emotional outbursts make Aquarius very uncomfortable. They'd rather do anything but console a sobbing friend or an irate partner. Aquarians, however, are not sociopaths. When someone comes to them for comfort, they know it looks bad if they are cold and aloof. As a result, they will go through the motions until they can safely flee. The issue is that this makes Aquarius appear both hot and cold. They're nice one minute and then they're gone the next.

2. Gemini

It's possible that Gemini has too many people they're supposed to care about, and they simply don't have the energy to do so. They say yes too frequently, promising to be there when needed, but there aren't enough of them to go around. They adore people, but they can only care for a small number of them. However, Geminis are concerned with how they are perceived and their social media presence, so they will make all the appropriate comments and encouragements to people in order to appear to care about everyone.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius wants to appear as if they care about everyone and always have a positive attitude, but this is not always the case. They have mood swings like everyone else and times when they need to take care of themselves. Sagittarius has a lot of energy, but it's not an infinite supply. But they don't want to disappoint anyone, so instead of being honest and admitting that they need to focus on themselves, they pretend to care when they simply don't have the energy reserve to do so.

