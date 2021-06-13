3 Zodiac signs who should look out for their health in the coming week; Read weekly horoscope to find out more

Weekly Horoscope, June 14 to 20 June 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Monetary gains, familial harmony and possibilities of professional or occupational progress characterize the mood of stars this week. Ready your weekly predictions to know what all is in store for you and what kind of precautions you should take to ensure a healthy and happy time.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to spend money on an apartment-related or property issue. You will earn prestige and honour in the workplace. Your brother will help you make gains and also support you. The middle of the week is likely to give health and work-related problems. Salaried folks are likely to receive a few lucrative job offers. This will be an average week for students. The end of the week will bring monetary gains.

Gemini

Gemini sign people may be given additional responsibilities in the workplace. You will feel very confident about your work. The week shall bring auspicious results for business people. Your financial standing will improve further. You must exercise restraint over your speech during routine conversations with your family members. Take care of your health as excessive running around may give you discomfort.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to make gains in the workplace. Salaried folks will get new opportunities to make progress. A sudden monetary gain will bring relief from your financial worries. Maintain harmony and congruity with your life partner. Your friend’s and brother’s help will help you draw benefits. Take care of your health as headaches and irritation in the eyes will give you a tough time.

