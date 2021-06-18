3 Zodiac signs might have to put in extra efforts on the work front; Read daily horoscope to know more

Check out what is on the cards for Aries, Gemini and Cancer today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for June 18, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will have to put in a lot of extra effort in the workplace. Your opponents may give you a real tough time. Business people are likely to make solid gains. Your life partner will support you. You will succeed in resolving an important issue with the contribution made by your friends. A journey is possible today.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will have to cope with a major problem today. You will have to run around for work. You may waste your money and time in absolutely wasteful activities. Your life partner will support you. You may make gains on account of your offspring. This will be an average day for students.

Cancer today’s horoscope

Cancer sign people will feel very confident about their work today. You will work very hard to complete your daily work efficiently and will succeed too. Salaried folks are likely to get excellent results today and appreciation from your colleagues. You shall make gains on account of your siblings. Monetary gain is possible.

