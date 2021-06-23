30 Powerful dialogues from The Dark Knight movies that are worth remembering

The Dark Knight trilogy of Christopher Nolan are some of the most promising, and classic movies that inspire us with some powerful dialogues. So, here are 30 best quotes from the three movies.

The Batman movies of Christopher Nolan have ranked as some of the greatest films in the entire movie industry. This movie is just not about the greatest super hero, Batman, but it also shows a strong villainous character, Joker, with some strong dialogues. The trilogy revolves around three classic movies- Batman Begins, The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight. So, here are some of the most popular quotes from the Dark Knight trilogy that are worth remembering.

"I Believe What Doesn't Kill You Simply Makes You, Stranger."

"Why Do We Fall, Sir? So That We Can Learn To Pick Ourselves Up."

"Madness, As You Know, Is A Lot Like Gravity. All It Takes Is A Little Push."

"It's Not Who I Am Underneath, But What I Do That Defines Me."

"You Either Die A Hero Or Live Long Enough To See Yourself Become The Villain."

"Some Men Just Want To Watch The World Burn."

"As A Man, I'm Flesh And Blood; I Can Be Ignored, I Can Be Destroyed. But As A Symbol... As A Symbol I Can Be Incorruptible. I Can Be Everlasting."

"You Think Darkness Is Your Ally."

"I Never Said, 'Thank You.'" "And You'll Never Have To."

"A Hero Can Be Anyone, Even Someone Doing Something As Simple And Reassuring As Putting A Coat Around A Little Boy's Shoulders To Let Him Him Know The World Hadn't Ended."

"Why So Serious?"

If you make yourself more than just a man, if you devote yourself to an ideal, and if they can’t stop you, then you become something else entirely.

“To manipulate the fear in others, you must first master your own.”

“Death does not wait for you to be ready. Death is not considerate or fair!”

“Always mind your surroundings.”

“Theatricality and deception are powerful agents.”

“You must become more than just a man in the mind of your opponent.”

“Criminals thrive on the indulgence of society’s understanding.”

“Training is nothing! Will is everything. The will to act.”

“Your anger gives you great power. But if you let it, it will destroy you.”

“Justice is about harmony. Revenge is about you making yourself feel better.”

“What you really fear is inside yourself. You fear your own power. You fear your anger, The drive to do great or terrible things. You must journey inwards.”

“Breathe in your fear. Face them. To conquer fear, you must become fear. Embrace your worst fear.”

“Your compassion is a weakness your enemies will not share.”

“If you start pretending to have fun, you might even have a little by accident.”

“When a forest grows too wild, a purging fire is inevitable and natural.”

“If someone stands in the way of true justice, you simply walk up behind them and stab them in the heart.”

“If you are good at something, never do it for free.”

“Nobody panics when everything goes ‘according to the plan’, even if the plan is horrifying!”

“The night is darkest just before the dawn.”

