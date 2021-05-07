Aquarian women are humanitarian, independent, easy-going and social. They would like someone who is a good conversationalist and also wants to help others. So, these 4 Bollywood characters are compatible with them.

Assertive, humanitarian, analytical, independent, easy-going, detached, eccentric, social etc. are some of the words that describe an Aquarian well. These people are the philanthropists of all zodiac sign. They want to help the society and its people for their own good. Other than that, these people love to have a quality conversation where they can talk about different interesting topics. So, what kind of partner would be suitable for Aquarians? Here, Bollywood can help us a lot. So, here are 4 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Aquarian women.

Aditya Kashyap, Jab We Met

This character, played by Shahid Kapoor, is constantly helping Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor, in the movie with her love life. He sometimes goes out of his way to help her out of the tough situation. This is what every Aquarian would do to help their people. But at the same time, they are caring, loving and friendly.

Abhimanyu Singh, Student of the Year

Abhimanyu, played by Siddharth Malhotra, constantly supports his friend. He is ambitious, motivated and treats women like a queen. So, this character is highly compatible with any Aquarian women.

Karan Thapar or Bunny, Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani

Bunny, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is not only caring about his friends and help them a lot, but he is adventurous as well who wants to explore different places and meet new people. All these traits are compatible with Aquarian women.

Ricky Bahl, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Ricky Bahl, played by Ranveer Singh, earns money by conning rich women. But when he falls in love with Ishika Patel, played by Anushka Sharma, then he becomes ready to help her to fix a deal and also starts to change himself. This character would be compatible and loved by Aquarian girls.

Also Read: 3 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Piscean women

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×