4 Casually sexist statements you hear all the time as a woman

I was a mischievous 8-year-old girl full of giggles, when my maternal grandma (a wizened old lady with a toothy grin) sat me down for a stern conversation. Her usually soft voice was full of consternation as she explained to me in Kannada that ‘a woman’s laughter must never be so loud as to reach the rooftop’. Though the saying may seem strange, it was her way of telling me I was laughing too loud for a girl. She’d been told the same thing by her mother as was tradition in the family.

However, such small instances that come from those who love us dearly make us wonder about other statements that are casually said to women, but never to the men. Take a look at other such casually sexist statements that you’ve probably heard all too often.

“Calm down you are overreacting”

This is a statement that women recall hearing, but it is one that men are never told. The premise being that women are dramatic be it at the workplace or even as a mother or in matters of the home. However, this is far from true, and it we would love to be taken as seriously as men are when passionately voicing our concern about an issue.

“You're too independent for a woman”

Men probably never hear a statement that tells them they are being too ambitious or too independent. This is probably because people expect men to think big and strive for their dreams. It appears the opposite is expected of women and there are told to rethink their jobs upon tasting success and are reminded that they must make time for housework.

“Your body or clothing is too revealing”

Be it a teenage girl or a 35-year-old working women, through their lives women often hear this from strangers, teachers and even family members. The clothing choice can be anything from a skirt to a pantsuit or dress; the thought behind the statement is the real problem. Because how many times are men ever told that they’re showing too much body? Are they even rebuked when they go topless? Probably not.

“A woman’s life is incomplete without a baby”

Women today are strong, successful and completely happy within themselves. Yet, many believe getting married and experiencing motherhood is the sole goal of her life. She is often berated for not wanting children or even coaxing into having children early in life despite no desire to be a mum. The problematic part is that this advice often comes from other women in her life such as mothers and even mother-in-law apart from female relatives.

Not wanting kids is a valid choice and a woman should be celebrated nevertheless, because whoever told a man that his life was incomplete without a daughter?

