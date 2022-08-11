4 Celebrity siblings and their zodiac compatibility decoded

Getting raised with siblings is amazing since they are not only our closest friends but also somebody we can rely on and talk to about all of our concerns. Bitter rivalry, senseless conflicts, and a lot of drama are at the heart of this bond and relationship. The same is true for our B-town celebrities, who every year as they embrace this beautiful day in all its splendour, set some major sibling goals. We cannot, however, overlook the fact that zodiac compatibility also helps you in discovering some characteristics in your sibling mate that are similar to your own, but which can lead to a happy relationship.

Here, we present four B-Town famous siblings who complement each other perfectly based on their zodiac signs.

1. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

In addition to their love of acting, the Pataudi siblings Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan have a lot in common. The two have a great understanding of one another, many common values, and a sharp sense of humour, which completely justifies the compatibility between the two zodiac signs, Leo and Libra. They are both voracious readers and are noted for having a strong quick wit.

2. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

One of the most adored sets of brothers and sisters from B-town is Shweta and Abhishek. They are each other's best friends in addition to being close as siblings. Both of them go an extra mile to make the other person happy, staying true to the characteristics of their zodiac signs. However, Shweta and Abhishek share a link that causes her to be more instinctively caring and protective of him, much as Pisces can be.

3. Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have a close relationship. Despite the fact that they are half-siblings, their bond is as pure as it gets. They both fall under the respective signs of Pisces and Cancer. They have a strong intuitive connection because Pisces and Cancer are both emotional signs. Since they are both water signs, they have a lot in common artistically and interpersonally. Cancer enjoys taking control of a relationship and is possessive of people who are close to them.

4. Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Raksha Bandha once celebrated the brother-sister relationship, but today it encompasses much more than a man assuming the traditional role of protector. Both of the Kapoor sisters have defied expectations and are quite close to one another by having each other's side since forever. They complement each other in the greatest possible ways, just like a typical Cancer and Virgo appeal to each other on emotional, intellectual, and compassionate dimensions, making them a sisterhood match made in heaven.

Some of our favourite Bollywood siblings are those born under the aforementioned zodiac signs.

Also Read: From Libra to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sonakshi Sinha