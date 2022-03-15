4 Compatible zodiac signs that Cancer women are most likely to marry

Cancer is the nurturing sign of the zodiac. This sign adores taking care of their loved ones and cannot bear to see them suffer. Cancer is all for marriage, especially when it comes to raising a family. This sign is unafraid of commitment, in fact, it will demand or expect it. To love and be loved by a Cancer person means committing to a long-term relationship. Cancer's ideal partner is someone who enjoys caring for their family, including extended family and close friends.

Here are the 4 most compatible signs that cancer women are most likely to marry.

1. Taurus

Taurus and Cancer both prefer quiet nights at home to wild nights out. They enjoy home-cooked meals and are devoted to their families. They share many of the same core values that could lead to a successful marriage. Cancer gains a solid foundation, steadfastness, and reliability with Taurus. They value the gifts the other brings, their shared agreements as parents, and their focus on caring for their children.

2. Virgo

Virgo, as an earth sign, will bring practicality to the relationship. Virgo will put in a lot of effort to make sure the relationship runs smoothly on a daily basis and in the long run. Cancer will appreciate Virgo's meticulousness and attention to detail when it comes to the marriage commitment. Cancer will be grateful for a partner who is equally committed to the relationship as they are.

3. Capricorn

Cancer and Capricorn are no exception to the rule that opposite signs gravitate toward each other. They complement each other in a way that would make a marriage work, despite their differences. They make an excellent match, with Capricorn playing the role of provider and Cancer playing the role of caretaker. Capricorn will appreciate having a warm and loving partner to come home to, while Cancer has someone who can provide them with the sense of security they seek.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio and Cancer can form a unique bond together, wherein they tend to bring out the best in each other. Cancer is a Cardinal sign while Scorpio is a Fixed sign. Hence, they are both powerful entities coming together to fuse into an unbreakable union. Cancer and Scorpio are both water signs, which means they are both sensitive, emotional, and empathic. They both crave the kind of emotional connection that comes from being vulnerable and laying out all of your deeper feelings when it comes to relationships.

Cancer women will always feel loved and protected with these zodiac signs. Despite the typical ups and downs, these pairs can really commit for the long haul.

Also Read: 4 Types of Sagittarius you might already know