4 CREATIVE and unconventional ways to apologise

Sometimes saying sorry might not be enough. So here are 4 creative and offbeat ways to apologise to someone and to let them know that you mean it.

There are times when one makes a mistake and has to apologise to the other person. At such times, simply saying sorry might not be enough. Apologising creatively and thoughtfully might just make the task of saying sorry to the other person much easier. So here are some creative and offbeat ways to say sorry, to make the other person know that you mean it, and to make up for your mistake and express your regret.

Write a poem

Express how miserable you feel for committing the mistake by writing a heartfelt poem for them. It will make them realize how guilty you are and they will surely recognize your efforts to make them feel special and make up for your mistake.

Plan a surprise

Be it cleaning the house or taking them to a fancy restaurant, surprise them with whatever holds a lot of significance for them.

Write a secret message

Write a heartfelt apology on a piece of paper and hide it under their pillow or in the drawer of their side table, to surprise them with a thoughtful apology.

Cook for them

Make them feel special and pampered by cooking a fancy meal for them. Cook something that they like and they are sure to appreciate your efforts and accept your apology.

Credits :Pexels

