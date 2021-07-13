4 Dance styles that are not very well known in India

Dance styles such as contemporary, cabaret and hip hop are quite popular in India. But some dance styles are not very well known here. Have a look at some of them below.

When it comes to dancing there are some styles that we Indians are very familiar with, including, hip hop, contemporary and maybe a little jazz. But apart from these, there are many dance styles that we as Indians are not very well off, be it jive, tango, rumba, bachata, etc.

These above-mentioned dance styles are not very common in India. The reason behind this isn’t exactly known but it can be due to lack of exposure to such dance styles. So have a look at what kind of movements these dance styles involve and their place of origin.

Jive

This dance form originated in the United States in the early 1930s. Jive was first demonstrated by Cab Calloway in 1934, who was a famous jazz bandleader. It involves bouncing movements and rocking and swaying of the hips.

Tango

Tango is said to have originated in the Argentinean region of Rio de la Plata in the 1880s. It has sensual movements and is very expressive as a dance form.

Bachata

Bachata is performed in a full 8-count moving within a square, consisting of three steps and then a tap. This dance is said to have originated from the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean. It includes soft and continuous movements of the hips along with a tap done by a small “pop” of the hip.

Rumba

This Cuban dance focuses mainly on sensual hip movements. It started in the 1930s and involves strong leg movements. This kind of dance is performed on slow and sensual music

