4 Dialogues from Hollywood films that will touch your heart

There are some dialogues that we can easily relate to. They move us to the core and compel us to rethink our life choices. They connect to us on a deeper level. When it comes to Hollywood, there are many dialogues from films that are moving and thought-provoking. They make us realise that life is short and we ought to thus, make the most of it.

We have made for you a specially curated list of some such compelling dialogues that will move you and surely touch your heart! Have a look at some dialogues below.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

What a Girl Wants

“Why are you trying so hard to fit in when you were born to stand out?”

The Pursuit of Happyness

“Don’t ever let someone tell you; you can’t do something. Not even me. You got a dream, you gotta protect it. People can’t do something themselves, they want to tell you; you can’t do it. You want something, go get it. Period. All right?”

The Notebook

“You can’t live your life for other people. You’ve got to do what’s right for you, even if it hurts some people you love.”

The Hundred-Foot Journey

“There are many points in life when we cannot see what awaits us around the corner, and it is precisely at such times, when our path forward is unclear, that we must bravely keep our nerve, resolutely putting one foot before the other as we march blindly into the dark.”

