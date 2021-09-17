4 dialogues by Narendra Modi that went viral

Happy Birthday, Modi ji, is apparently the most trending keyword of today. And why not? After all, the man is in power. No matter if you love or hate him, you can’t deny the fact that the Prime Minister has earned some really serious supporters, and to whom Modi ji is nothing short of a religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey is as interesting as the man itself, if not more. But that’s another topic altogether. Today on his birthday, here is a list of four dialogues by the PM that went viral and was a part of every WhatsApp forward, at least for some time. Let’s have a look.

Jaan hai to jahaan hai

While this is not a relatively new phrase, and we must have heard our parents and grandparents using this every once in a while, but it was only when the Prime Minister used it sometime last year in one of his speeches announcing the lockdown that it made its way into everybody’s vocabulary.

56 inch ka seena

Now, this is one of the Prime Minister’s supporters’ all-time favourite dialogues. He said this way back in 2014, referring to the Gujarat model. His words were. ‘Gujarat banana ke liye 56 inch ka seena chahaiye’.

Ab ki baar 300 par

When ab ki baar Modi Sarkaar became the talk of the town in 2014, it was again in 2019 that Modi chanted, ‘Ab ki baar 300 paar, phir ek baar Modi Sarkaar’, calling for a second term of his Government in a rally in Madhya Pradesh.

Chowkidar hai tab tak jeena mushkil kar ke jayeega

This dialogue garnered a lot of attention, so much so that soon after a campaign called Main Bhi Chowkidar was launched. Through this dialogue, Modi defined the concept of trusteeship among the people. Opposition was not behind, and they launched a campaign called Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai. For quite some time, the word chowkidar stayed on everybody’s tongues.

Read Also: 4 Lesser known facts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday