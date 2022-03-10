4 Easy ways to attract a Cancer woman

When dating a Cancer woman, you must understand that their emotions, like the Moon, their sign's ruler, change from day to day. On some days, they may be extremely affectionate and want to be near you, while on others, they may require some alone time and may be overwhelmed by your presence. Cancer is a cardinal water sign, and like a flowing river, Cancer women are constantly on the move, navigating around obstacles and other living beings.

Here are 4 ways to attract a Cancer woman and make her fall in love with you.

1. Appeal to her traditional values

You'll have an easier time attracting a Cancerian girl if you convince her that you, too, have a traditional approach to love. Because she needs a partner who will be loyal and faithful, if she suspects you're a cheater, she'll be less likely to fall in love with you. A Cancer woman is looking for a true soul mate, not just a one-night stand, and is impressed less by good looks and more by genuine niceness.

2. Be gentle and reassuring

A Cancer woman prioritises safety and security. She doesn't want to be kept in the dark, so let her know where she stands and what your intentions are. She will not pursue you, and if you continue to leave her out of the picture, she may snap and cut you off completely. This is her defence mechanism in the event that she is rejected further down the line.

3. Ask her about her roots

A sure-fire way to pique a Cancer woman's interest is to tell her about your family history, then ask her to tell you about hers. This girl values her family greatly. In fact, it is frequently her top priority in life, taking precedence over almost everything else. Inquiring about her childhood roots, such as where she was born, whether she has brothers and sisters, or where her family vacationed, is an excellent way to get to know a Cancer woman.

4. Be a goal-oriented person

When you have a goal in mind, you are focused, which is consistent with their values. And in the process, helping them grow to a better person makes you their favourite person ever. One they are in alignment with their partners, you don’t have to worry about them not believing in you, because like a mother, they will be your biggest cheerleader.

These people are all about the feels, which means they are actively seeking deep, intimate connections with others. Cancers want to be able to open up to you, but they won't do so unless they feel safe doing so. Make an emotional connection with your Cancerian partner, and I guarantee you will not be disappointed.

