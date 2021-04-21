4 Elements of Astrology: Fire, Earth, Air and Water

There are 4 elements of astrology that include fire, earth, air and water. The 12 zodiac signs belong to these elements that determine their energetic makeup. Here are the unique traits of each of these elements.

All the 12 zodiac signs are grouped into 4 elements, namely, fire, earth, air and water. Each of these elements have a masculine and feminine energy and have their own unique traits. These elements determine the energetic makeup of the zodiac signs, which determine your personality traits, likes, interests and dislikes.

Each element has its own set of traits. Fire and air are masculine and believe in taking prompt action and communication effectively. On the other hand, earth and water are feminine, they are sensual, caring and nurturing. Have a look at the distinct traits of each of these elements below.

Fire Signs

Aries, Leo, Sagittarius are fire signs. Fire signs are bold, outgoing, dynamic and passionate. They are active and competitive and believe in implementation. They are also temperamental and impatient, and thus, need to be dealt with carefully and patiently.

Earth Signs

Earth signs include Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn. Earth signs are steady, down-to-earth and grounded. They are stable, consistent and loyal people who like sticking to a routine. Since they like following a set pattern, they can be stubborn, headstrong and rigid at times.

Air Signs

Gemini, Libra, Aquarius are air signs. They are always on the go and are adventurous and risk-takers. They are versatile, sharp and highly communicative. They are outgoing and good-natured and make rational and logical decisions. However, they can often come across as indecisive and unreliable.

Water Signs

Water signs include Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces. Water signs are intuitive, mysterious, intense and emotional. They are sensitive and observant and might come across as aloof or emotional fools to some.

