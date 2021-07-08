4 Email etiquettes that every professional should follow

Writing the perfect work email is no child's play! So follow the tips given below to always write well-thought-out and precise work emails.

Owing to the pandemic, most of us are working remotely. We thus, connect with our colleagues and other employees mostly through emails. Roughly all of us working professionals, send and receive a minimum of 7-10 emails everyday. At such times, proper email communication becomes important in order to get work done in an efficient manner.

Writing perfect emails can be a tough job. You need to be clear, short and precise to avoid confusion, chaos and miscommunication. From choosing the salutation to adding a signature, we have for you 4 email etiquettes that you should always keep in mind.

Use formal salutation

For people that are close to you, like your colleagues and peers, it is okay to use a slightly informal salutation like “Hi”. Whereas, if you are writing an email to someone who you don’t know so well or to someone who is senior to you, then write a formal salutation. Don’t use “Hey” in any of your emails as a greeting as it sounds informal.

Add a clear subject

While writing the subject of your email, be clear and direct. Make sure that it matches your email and keep it as short and simple as possible for the receiver to easily understand it.

Keep it precise and short

Don’t make the email too verbose. Keep it short and precise. Also, make sure to be clear in your communication and if something needs to be discussed in detail, then call the person instead of sending them an email with a lot of points.

Don’t forget your signature

Most of us are guilty of not adding a signature at the end of the email. Adding a signature is necessary and looks professional. Include your name, company and contact details in your signature so that the person can easily reach you.

