4 Excuses to give when you want to cancel plans

Want to desperately get out of a plan? Then check out these believable excuses that you can make to cancel any plan anytime you want!

Making plans in your effort to be social and outgoing is a good thing and seems pretty easy. But on the day when you have to dress up and get going, is when the nerves start to kick in. At that very moment is when you wish you could somehow bail out and make a believable excuse to somehow cancel the plan.

At present, the pandemic has brought life to a standstill and there isn’t any socializing that is taking place anytime soon. But when the time comes, we have for you some believable excuses that can come in handy when you want to cancel a plan! Have a look at 4 such excuses below.

“I’m not feeling too well”

This is probably the easiest excuse that you can give and no one will question you or force you to come. Blaming your health is a sure-shot way to bail out of any plan. An illness can come at any moment and thus, this is undoubtedly a believable excuse!

“I’m broke”

This one’s an oldie but a goodie. It isn’t really a lie as one is bound to be broke after a point in time. Listening to this excuse will make your friends empathize with you and they will hopefully understand your situation and will not take you on a guilt trip for cancelling the plan.

“Something has come up”

Your excuse doesn’t need to be extremely detailed and you have every right to keep it a mystery as to what made you cancel the plan. This excuse can be used for almost everything and doesn’t require much thinking. The vagueness of this excuse lets you use it for every situation that you need to get out of!

“I gotta work”

This excuse will only work if you have briefed your friends before about your hectic work schedule! It will not only make you come across as responsible but also helpless and innocent, as all the blame would go to your boss!

