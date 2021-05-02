4 Famous Bollywood villains as zodiac signs

Bollywood villains are a quintessential and indispensable part of every film. They are the ones who bring thrill and action into any film and are as important as the male and female leads.

Some iconic Bollywood villains include Gabbar from Sholay, Ajit from Yaadon Ki Baarat and Mogambo from Mr India. We predicted the zodiac signs of some such popular Bollywood villains according to their personality traits. So here are 4 such famous Bollywood villains as zodiac signs.

Gabbar (Sholay)

Aries

It is no secret that Gabbar was dominating and a quintessential leader of the pack. He knew how to keep the people under his control and had enough power and influence to scare the entire village. His leadership skills and dominating personality resemble that of Aries-born people.

Mogambo (Mr India)

Virgo

From his fancy throne and the blingy clothes to his elaborate secret island and quirky props like the stick, the zodiac sign that this villain resembles the most has to be Virgo. Just like Virgos, he was a fan of everything fancy and wanted nothing but perfection in spite of being the bad guy!

Kancha Cheena (Agneepath)

Taurus

Kancha Cheena was the quintessential style icon who doesn’t let the evil persona tamper with his sense of style! He was suave, classy and stylish just like a true Taurean. He was sophisticated and was definitely one of the most fashionable Bollywood villains of all time!

Sir Juda (Karz)

Cancer

Cancerians are witty, funny and hilarious. They come across as friendly but the moment you betray them, they will never forgive you. Similarly, Sir Juda from Karz was also a hilarious villain who was amusing but would turn into the most intimidating person on the planet, if and when you cross the line with him!

