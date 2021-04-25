4 Famous classic Hollywood legends and their zodiac signs

Some famous classic Hollywood names include Audrey Hepburn, Charlie Chaplin, Humphrey Bogart, and Marilyn Monroe. Find out the zodiac signs of these Hollywood legends to know their personality traits.

Zodiac signs can determine the strengths, weaknesses, and personality traits of a person. They can tell you how a person is most likely to react in certain situations and deal with things. Hollywood is a place that makes us all wide-eyed and awestruck. It is glamorous, fancy and much sought after.

When it comes to classic Hollywood celebrities, some names immediately come to mind, including famous names like Marlyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Charlie Chaplin, and Elizabeth Taylor. So read on to know about the zodiac signs of these famous Hollywood celebrities.

Audrey Hepburn

Taurus

Graceful, classy, and elegant are some words that are synonymous with Audrey Hepburn. She has given us some iconic films like Roman Holiday, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and My Fair Lady. She belonged to the Taurus zodiac sign. She, like a true Taurean, was confident, headstrong, stubborn, and classy who was clear in her head about her career path and who was always poised and sophisticated.

Marilyn Monroe

Gemini

Think of Marilyn Monroe and you are immediately reminded of the famous ventilation grate picture. This diva belonged to the Gemini zodiac sign. She was sassy, spunky, and sensuous. She exuded confidence and was an icon due to her picture-perfect looks. Like a true Gemini, although she was confident, she was also deeply insecure and craved an intimate relationship.

Charlie Chaplin

Aries

The king of comedy, Charlie Chaplin belonged to the Aries zodiac sign. Impulsive, perfectionist, and independent are some traits of Aries-born people that Chaplin certainly possessed. He had his way of doing things and was bold, passionate, driven, and multi-talented.

Humphrey Bogart

Capricorn

Humphrey Bogart was determined, hard-working, and dedicated to his craft just like a true Capricorn. He was passionate and committed and was a workaholic. He was honest, simplistic, and level-headed and this is what made him an icon!

