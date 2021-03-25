4 FUN ways to celebrate birthdays during lockdown

Worried your birthday might be a damp squib affair owing to the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions? Worry not, we have for you some fun and amazing ideas to celebrate your birthday in style and not let the pandemic dampen your spirits.

Birthdays used to be filled with excitement and joy and you'd get to see your friends and celebrate away to glory with them. It would be a day when you would wear your best clothes and party your heart out to celebrate the milestone.

But owing to the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions, birthdays are not such a fun affair anymore and it can be tough to celebrate such an important day when you are stuck in your house. So we have for you some fun ways to celebrate your special day in the best possible way and not let the pandemic dampen your spirits!

Virtual party

Who says you can’t have a party just because you are stuck at home? Thanks to technology, you can connect with your friends and family and host a virtual birthday party to celebrate the day!

Decorate

Nothing says ‘birthday’ more than a string of streamers and a room filled with balloons. Decorate the house along with your family members to ring in your birthday and to invoke the birthday spirit.

Dress up

The fact that you have nowhere to go shouldn’t stop you from dressing up and looking your best on your birthday. Glam up and get thousands of pictures clicked to capture the moment.

Pamper yourself

Spend the day by indulging yourself. Treat yourself to a relaxing bubble bath and pamper your tastebuds by ordering a fancy three course meal for yourself.

