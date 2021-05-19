4 FUN ways to make the most of a rainy day while staying indoors

Rain can turn any dull day into a happy one. Check out some fun activities that you do on a rainy day while staying indoors to make the most of the pleasant weather!

Rains always bring a sense of joy and pleasure with them. Whenever it rains, the weather instantly lifts up your mood and turns a dull day into a happy one. While there are some downsides to heavy rains, the fun activities that you can do during rains, definitely outnumbers them! Rains bring with them pleasant weather, cold winds and the smell of the wet soil known as petrichor.

While it can be fun to get drenched in the rain and jump in the puddles, it probably isn’t the wisest thing to do during a pandemic. So we have for you some fun ideas to enjoy the rain while staying safe indoors.

Sip piping hot tea

Rain and piping hot ginger tea is probably the best combination ever! So sit in that balcony and prepare some ginger tea for yourself and your family members to enjoy the pleasant weather and let the rain make you forget all your troubles!

Listen to monsoon songs

Since rains signify romance, there are tons of songs about rain! Listen to songs like ‘I love a rainy night’, ‘fire and rain’ and ‘purple rain’ to let the music and the rain transport you to another world.

Have an indoor picnic

Make the most of staying indoors on a rainy day by building a cosy fort with blankets in your bedroom and having an indoor picnic with your favourite snacks and a warm cup of cocoa!

Whip something up

There are some dishes that taste even better on a rainy day. From the quintessential bowl of Maggi to some piping hot fritters, whip up something delicious in your kitchen to pair with the pleasant weather.

