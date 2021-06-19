4 FUN ways to virtually wish your dad on Father’s Day

Can’t wish your dad in person? No worries, have a look at these creative ways to wish your dad virtually this Father’s Day.

Father’s Day is just around the corner and this year the celebrations might be a tad bit different. Owing to the pandemic, most of us are locked in our houses, away from our family members. At such times, it can get quite difficult to wish your dad on Father’s Day and make him feel special and loved.

We have for you, some fun and interesting ideas to celebrate this Father’s Day virtually and pamper your dad to let him know how special he is for you. Check out 4 ways to have a virtual Father’s Day celebration.

Watch a Father’s Day-themed movie together

There are many films that highlight the special bond that a father and child share. From Father of the Bride to The Pursuit of Happyness, virtually watch a Father’s Day-themed film along with your father with a tub of popcorn and a box full of tissues!

Play games virtually

There are many fun games that can be played virtually with your father, be it a round of Dumb Charades or the good old family favourite Bingo. So plan a family game night this Father’s Day to have fun and bond with your father.

Have a virtual family reunion

The famous phrase, “the more the merrier”, holds true on special occasions such as Father’s Day. Plan a virtual family reunion by getting together all your immediate family members and surprising your father on his special day.

Go on an online tour together

Thanks to the lockdown, there are many places that have travel restrictions and have thus, started online tours to engage people. So go on an online tour with your father to celebrate this Father’s Day in a unique fashion.

