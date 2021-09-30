4 Habits to incorporate in your routine to focus on yourself

More often than not we are too preoccupied with thinking of other people’s judgements of us. We don’t focus on ourselves. There is a growing need of getting external validation, which leads to us no longer caring about our own opinions and views of ourselves. Thus, it has become essential to shift the focus from other people onto ourselves.

So if you want to focus on yourself then incorporate these 4 habits in your routine from today.

Exercise

The first thing that you need to do in order to work on yourself and shift the focus from other people to your own self is to exercise daily. Physical activity not only helps you to stay active and feed but also boosts your mood and changes your perception about yourself.

Start journaling

Maintaining a journal is a great way to keep track of your emotions and feelings. You will be able to gain awareness about your goals, your thoughts and your aspirations that you may or may not have focused on due to your preoccupation with other things.

Introspect

Introspection is basically the activity of spending time with yourself. Keep away all distractions such as the phone or your laptop and shut the door of your room to simply spend some quiet moments with yourself.

Fall in love with yourself

You can never truly focus on yourself if you do not learn to love yourself and accept your flaws wholeheartedly. Don’t try to change yourself and celebrate yourself.

