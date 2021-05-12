4 Hollywood chick flicks as zodiac signs

We predicted the zodiac signs of some iconic Hollywood chick flicks like Mean Girls, Clueless, 10 Things I Hate About You and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the traits of their lead characters.

Chick flicks refer to the kind of movies that have an innate appeal to young women. They usually have a female protagonist, a romantic storyline and extensively use the colour ‘pink’! Such films are usually belong to the romantic comedy genre and are best to watch with your girlfriends!



Some iconic chick flicks include Mean Girls, Princess Diaries, 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless. We predicted the zodiac signs of 4 such famous Hollywood chick flicks, based on their storyline and the personality of their lead characters.

Mean Girls

Gemini

The famous Mean Girls namely Regina, Gretchen, Cady and Karen are social, fun-loving and bold. Just like Geminis, apart from being social butterflies, they are also self-obsessed and hypocritical and are known to be two-faced.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Virgo

Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are very much in love, but they also are logical and practical and thus, don’t immediately fall in love, rather they hatch a plan to woo other people that they are interested in. Just like Virgos, they are perfectionists and meticulous planners.

Clueless

Leo

Cher Horowitz is the quintessential attention-loving girl who is used to being in the spotlight. She wants everybody to notice her and bow in front of her! Like a true Leo, she is bold, energetic and confident and is not afraid to say what she wants.

10 Things I Hate About You

Capricorn

This chick flick is all about Kat who is a cut above the rest. She isn’t interested in finding a date for the prom and would much rather work hard to get into a college of her choice. Like a true Capricorn, she is goal-oriented and is dedicated and committed to fulfilling her dreams and aspirations, until the hunk comes in!

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs whom Taureans will regret breaking up with

Share your comment ×