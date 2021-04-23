4 Iconic Bollywood characters as zodiac signs

We predicted the zodiac signs of some iconic Bollywood characters who we all love! Check out this list of famous Bollywood characters like Geet, Ved, Poo, and Anjali Sharma as zodiac signs.

Bollywood is something that has influenced all of us in some way or the other. It has given us many iconic and memorable characters, from Gabbar of Sholay to Geet of Jab We Met. Bollywood is for some, a way of escapism from the dull and monotonous reality, while for others it is simply a means of entertainment.

When it comes to iconic Bollywood characters, we compiled a few of them and predicted the zodiac sign that they are most likely to belong to according to their personality traits and qualities. So here are 4 such famous Bollywood characters as zodiac signs.

Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham)

Leo

Who isn’t a fan of Poo? After all, she is pretty, hot, and tempting! Pooja aka Poo is fierce, feisty, bold, and uninhibited. Her personality is most similar to that of Leos. She loves attention and is a quintessential leader and never a follower. She lives life on her terms and isn’t afraid of being in the spotlight!

Anjali (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

Aries

Aries-born people are enthusiastic, fun-loving, and adventurous. They are full of life and can easily brighten up a dull day. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali Sharma too, just like Aries-born people, is bold, ambitious, outgoing, and fun-loving.



Geet (Jab We Met)



Libra



It would be an understatement to call Geet talkative! She can talk to anybody about anything at any given hour of the day! Her personality resembles that of Librans. Librans too are social butterflies who can easily befriend people and are energetic, sassy, and outgoing. They love themselves just like Geet and are always ready to meet new people!



Ved (Tamasha)



Sagittarius

Tamasha is a film that we all have a soft corner for! This is mainly because of Ved who’s confusion and journey of self-discovery is very relatable. The outgoingness, the love for travel, and the adventurous spirit of Ved resembles that of Sagittarians. He doesn’t want to live a dull life and wants to be free.

