4 Lesser known facts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi turns 71 today. Before becoming the Prime Minister of the country, he served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three terms (2001-2014). He is the Prime Minister of the nation since 2014. As the Prime Minister, he has taken some landmark decisions including demonetisation to get rid of corruption.

Born in Gujarat, Narendra Modi used to assist his father sell tea during his childhood. On the occasion of the leader’s birthday, have a look at some interesting and lesser-known facts about him.

It was at the age of eight when Narendra Modi got to know about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and started attending lectures. It was here when he met Lakshmanrao Inamdar who became his mentor and inducted him as a junior cadet.

In 1971, he became a full-time RSS worker and had to hide during the emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He was always fascinated by the lifestyle of sadhus and monks and thus, left his home in his adolescent years to live as a monk in the Himalayas where he met sadhus.

In his school days, Narendra Modi was drawn to acting and acted in many school plays. In his early teenage years, he took part in them to raise funds to repair a broken wall.

