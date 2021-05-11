4 Lesser known traits about Earth Signs

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are Earth signs. They are grounded, practical and realistic. Find out some lesser-known traits of Earth signs below.

Astrology is fascinating. In astrology, all the 12 zodiac signs come under 4 elements, namely, fire, earth, air and water. These 4 elements are the builders of the zodiac and are essential to human life. A birth chart that's heavy in the Earth element indicates an individual who's attuned to their physical senses and the here-and-now material world.

Earth signs include the zodiac signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn. These zodiac signs are considered to be grounded and down-to-earth. They are known to be stable and pragmatic. Have a look at more such lesser-known traits of earth signs.

1. Earth signs are solid in character and are unwavering. They never back down from a challenge and are bold, brave, strong and unafraid. They are practical and never lose their temper in difficult situations.

2. Earth signs are highly artistic. They have an imaginative and creative mind and have high standards of perfection. They want nothing but the best when it comes to work, and they apply the same standards to themselves too.

3. They love luxury and comfort. They like the finer things in life and are willing to work hard for them. This doesn’t mean that they are materialistic or greedy, but simply that they like certain comforts and work hard to be able to achieve and enjoy them.

4. They can be pretty stubborn. Since Earth Signs have a strong sense of morality and have a set of values and principles that they follow, they can be a bit stubborn. They are also resistant to change and like sticking to their comfort zone.

