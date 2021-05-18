4 Lesser known traits about water signs

Water signs are emotional, intuitive and impulsive. Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are water signs. Know the lesser-known traits of these water signs below.

There are 12 zodiac signs in all. Each sign has its own set of qualities, personality traits, likes and dislikes. Every zodiac sign belongs to one of the four elements of astrology, namely earth, air, water and fire. These 4 elements control the zodiac signs and determine their nature and quirks. Each of these elements rules 3 zodiac signs.

When it comes to water signs, they are emotional, impulsive and sensitive. Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are water signs. They make decisions from their heart and don’t really believe in being logical or practical. They are protective, loving and nurturing. Have a look at 4 lesser-known traits of these zodiac signs.

They are intense and passionate. Water signs are incredibly emotional and tend to feel things more intensely than others. They tend to feel too many things at once and can at times, feel overwhelmed. They also thus, are unable to make rational decisions as they are too emotional to do so.

They are highly observant. They are known to be perceptive and sharp. They pay attention to every little detail and are instinctive. They can sense when something is wrong or when someone’s intentions are not right. They are intuitive and attentive.

Water signs are highly creative and imaginative. They have a unique way of looking at things and can turn even the most monotonous things and situations into art. They don’t follow conventions and have a quirky way of doing things.

Since water signs make decisions guided by emotions and impulse, they tend to be indecisive and irrational. They aren’t too precise at making decisions and can get distracted quickly. They can easily get overwhelmed by choices and can end up making the wrong choice.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs to enjoy success at the workplace; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×