4 Mental Health & Wellness Tips for the LGBTQ Community

LGBTQ people are more likely than cisgender people to face unique mental health threats because they are subjected to risk factors such as harassment, victimisation and violence at a much higher rate. While the mental health needs of LGBTQ people are as diverse as the LGBTQ community itself, there are some clear differences. This issue is exacerbated by the discrimination that LBGTQ people may face when seeking medical care.

Here are 4 mental health and wellness tips for LGBTQ community.

Manage your stress

First and foremost, you must look after yourself, both physically and mentally, by eating well, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. Practice breathing and meditation techniques to bring out your inner Zen. If you're new to this, there are some apps that can help you get started. Many yoga instructors also offer online classes.

Find a creative outlet

Consider something you enjoy doing or want to learn how to do, and then do it with everything you have to make it your own. Drawing, painting, baking, writing, card making, knitting, and compiling photo albums of Prides gone by, all help to focus the mind and reduce anxiety.

Find a support group

Talking with others who are experiencing similar difficulties can be both a source of comfort and a sounding board for anger and frustration. When you have to deal with people who discriminate against you because you are different, it can make you angry, which can turn into self-doubt, which can lead to depression or even suicidal thoughts. Sharing thoughts and feelings with others who understand and share the same frustrations can help to alleviate the inner pain that leads to mental health issues.

Know when to walk away

It's fine to walk away from a heated discussion with someone who doesn't agree with your way of life because your emotional well-being is more important than having the last word. Writing down whatever comes to mind can aid in the processing of emotions. Include dreams, poems, and just write whatever comes to mind.

Be kind to yourself and seek help if you need to, because that will only make you stronger in the end.

