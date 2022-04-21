4 Mistakes that Cancers make in a relationship

Water signs are the most sensitive souls in the zodiac. That is one of the reasons why dating a Cancer zodiac sign is such a meaningful personal experience. While there is much more to relationships than just zodiac signs, studying love astrology can help us all get on a more cosmic wavelength when it comes to romance.

If you were born under the Crab sign, you should also be aware of the 4 common mistakes you make in relationships so that you can avoid them in the future.

1. Oversensitive

Cancer is a homebody who retreats into its shell when it is lonely, overwhelmed, or hurt. Even though this sun sign is usually nurturing by nature, they have a propensity to stress over the slightest details for a long period of time. When a crab is attacked, its first reaction is to sulk, and often even crying and complaining.

2. Increasing clinginess

Cancers have deep emotional ties, which can often lead to clinginess in relationships since once they've latched onto the object of their passion, they won't want to let go! However, space is a critical element in every good relationship, so Cancers should ensure that their partner has independence.

3. Needing a lot of emotional support

Cancer is too emotional, and it is always on the lookout for those who can lend you their shoulders to cry on. They are more inclined to choose persons who can provide emotional support and are always available to them. As nice as this may appear to be, it may eventually turn their partner into a control freak. They may forget to respect their partner's individuality and expect their undivided attention because they do everything according to their partner.

4. Expecting partners to be able to read their minds

Cancers are naturally sensitive and emotionally tuned, giving them a near-psychic sense of empathy for how others feel. However, not everyone has this gift, and it's easy for Cancerians to forget this, especially when a partner doesn't react as they'd planned. Cancers should be mindful to speak out if they want to set a boundary or want specialised care. Otherwise, they may end up getting disappointed.

They are amorous, faithful and in sync with their hearts desires. Above all, they will make certain that you understand how much you mean to them. Finally, as the zodiac's most sensitive sign, Cancer approaches everything with love in mind and heart. As a result, they are the most caring lovers.

